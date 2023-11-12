Timothée Chalamet channels pop star Troye Sivan in hilarious ‘SNL' sketch — see the singer's reaction

While Timothée Chalamet is often the subject of impressions, he got a chance to turn the tables on “Saturday Night Live.”

Chalamet hosted the iconic late night sketchy comedy show for the second time on Nov. 11.

During the episode, the “Wonka” star appeared in a sketch as Sarah Sherman’s sleep paralysis demon, who happened to be Australian pop star Troye Sivan.

In the sketch, Bowen Yang, portraying Sherman’s doctor, tries to help her with her sleep paralysis by making her hallucinations visible when she's awake so she can describe the scene to Yang live.

Sherman's hallucination manifests as Chalamet as the singer in his music video for his song “Got Me Started,” with the actor sporting a blonde wig, white tank top, and baggy pants. Chalamet tells her that he’s Sivan before breaking out into dance, mimicking the singer’s choreography in his music videos.

When Sherman asks Chalamet if he is a demon, he responds in his normal voice, “No, not quite, girlie. I’m an Australian YouTube twink-turned-indie pop star and model-turned-HBO actor Troye Sivan being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.”

After this information is relayed to Yang, he expresses concern, noting that Sherman is the fourth woman whose sleep demon is Sivan dancing. Yang can’t provide any insight into why Sivan is haunting Sherman, explaining, “There’s a lot we don’t know about sleep science, and there’s a lot we don’t know about Troye Sivan.”

Sherman is given another opportunity to describe Chalamet’s presence to Yang and in doing so, another dance break ensues. When she describes the scene to Yang, he ends up joining in with Chalamet to confirm that the choreography is exactly what Sherman is witnessing.

After Yang prescribes two things “so straight” to banish Chalamet once and for all, she has a change of heart and decides to keep her sleep paralysis demon. However, Yang warns her that once he is permitted to stay, he will begin to multiply.

Yang's warning proved to be accurate as Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker from the Boygenius, the episode's musical guest, soon appeared in identical outfits as Chalamet. The group of four Sivans and Yang broke out into dance once more, this time with Sherman copying the moves from her hospital bed.

Sivan reacted to his “SNL” impression on social media, sharing several posts on his Instagram.

The “Rush” singer posted a short snippet of the clip on Instagram, capturing just a small portion of Chalamet’s dance skills.

“WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD,” he wrote in the caption.

Sivan also shared a photo of his reaction to the sketch on his Instagram story, the candid snap capturing him with his eyes locked on his computer while the sketch played on screen.

“Pure shock,” he wrote on the picture.

Chalamet's “SNL” episode also included several callbacks to his first hosting gig in December 2020, including a follow up to his viral “Rap Roundtable” sketch with Pete Davidson, “Museum of Hip-Hop Panel.”

The episode also featured the musical digital short “Giant Horse,” a heartwarmingly weird sequel to the original “Tiny Horse.”

