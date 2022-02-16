Trey Songz Accused of ‘Brutal Rape' in New Lawsuit

Warning: This story contains graphic language about sexual assault.

Singer Trey Songz was accused of anally raping a woman at a house party in California in 2016, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Los Angeles County Court.

The anonymous woman said that she had a consensual relationship with Songz and went to one of the singer's house parties on March 24, 2016, according to the lawsuit. At the party, the suit says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, allegedly invited her upstairs and repeatedly asked her if he could have anal sex with her — to which the woman claims she repeatedly told him no and to stop asking.

“After entering the bedroom, Trey Songz turned, almost immediately, into a savage rapist,” the suit says. “Trey Songz threw Plaintiff Jane Doe to the ground, ripped Plaintiff Jane Doe’s pants off, pinned Plaintiff Jane Doe down face first and forced Defendant Trey Songz’ penis into Plaintiff’s anus without Plaintiff Jane Doe’s consent."

