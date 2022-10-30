(Warning: This article features spoilers for "The White Lotus" season two.)

A few people have checked out of the White Lotus for good.

That's right: The opening scene from the Oct. 30 season two premiere of HBO's "The White Lotus" confirmed that multiple guests met their maker during their stay in paradise. However, this time around, the body count does not include a White Lotus resort manager. (Shout out to season one's Armond.)

The episode kicked off with guest Daphne, played by "The Bold Type"'s Meghann Fahy, gushing about her vacation to some White Lotus newcomers. "You're gonna die," she said with a smile. "They're gonna have to drag you out of here."

Daphne's joy was short lived, as her last dip in the Ionian Sea featured an unidentified drowning victim. To make matters worse, when cops began investigating the scene, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the Sicilian location's manager, was told by an employee that "other guests have been killed."

Of course, like in season one, we were left wondering who could be among the season two victims.

We know Daphne survived the apparent killing spree, but it's unclear if her wealthy, arrogant husband Cameron (Theo James) survived. We have a feeling Cameron does come out unscathed, especially since after Daphne found the dead body, she ran into the arms of a man that looked somewhat like her spouse. It was too fast to confirm, but we think we know what the back of Theo James' head looks like.

As for the other members of their getaway? We're left with no update regarding cynical couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe).

We're hoping that Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid made it through the week away unharmed. But could Tanya really be so lucky as to avoid two White Lotus resort murders? Only time will tell.

Tanya's husband Greg (Jon Gries) and assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) are also uncounted for in the premiere.

If we were making bets, we'd say that guest Dominic (Michael Imperioli) is likely to be among the deceased. Not only did Dominic sneak around behind his family's back with a local sex worker, he had a very tense phone call with his wife—confirming that his Lothario ways aren't just saved for Italian vacations.

Though it's possible that Dominic's son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham), who are also staying at the White Lotus, pass while Dominic is out connecting with the locals.

So, considering all of the above, where do you stand in this mystery? Cast your vote below on who you think meets their demise in season two: