‘Wizards of Waverly Place' is returning with Selena Gomez and David Henrie

Everything is not what it seems—it's even better.

After all, "Wizards of Waverly Place" fans are getting all they ever wanted. That's because the hit Disney Channel show—which ran from 2007 to 2012—is getting a spinoff, E! News can confirm. What's even better? Selena Gomez and her onscreen older brother David Henrie will executive produce the Disney+ series.

Henrie will appear as a regular cast member, reprising his role as Justin Russo, while Gomez will guest star as Alex Russo in the pilot episode.

Gomez shared the news Jan. 18 in an Instagram Story, writing that she was "so excited." She followed up by adding: "We're back," over an old photo of her and Henrie's characters in their fictional family's living room.

The spinoff comes from writers and producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the creators of "Raven's Home"—the sequel series to Raven Symoné's "That's So Raven." It will bring on new cast members including "Euphoria" star Janice LeAnn Brown, "Call Me Kat" star Alkaio Thiele and "Rutherford Falls" cast member Mimi Gianopulos.

As for what else to expect? Brown's young wizard Billie turns to Henrie's Justin for magic training. As the original's finale showed, Justin became the head of the Hogwarts-parody WizTech — but today, he's left his powers behind and is living a quiet life with his wife, Giada (Gianopulos), and two sons (the older of which, Roman, will be played by Thiele).

