Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after 2 years of dating

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are planning a big little wedding.

The couple is engaged after about two years together, according to multiple outlets.

Kravitz, 34, seemingly showed off her engagement ring when she stepped out with the "Magic Mike" alum, 43, at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles Oct. 28. (Naturally, the pair coordinated in a couples costume inspired by the 1968 horror movie "Rosemary's Baby," with her as Mia Farrow's character and Tatum dressed as a baby.)

The actors first sparked romance rumors back in August 2021 while working on her directorial debut "Pussy Island." At the time, Kravitz was spotted riding on the back of his motorcycle on the streets of New York.

And their romance quickly went vroom-vroom—with her later sharing that she had felt affection toward Tatum long before they met.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she told WSJ Magazine in August 2022. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

It's one reason the "Big Little Lies" actress admitted that Tatum was her "first choice" to join the cast.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she said. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

The "21 Jump Street" actor went on to become her biggest support system on set.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever," she shared with GQ last year, "he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."

Further gushing over the "wonderful human," Kravitz noted, "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The pair has yet to make their official red carpet debut, though they both attended the 2021 Met Gala separately before leaving together. They've instead opted for more private outings—with friends including Taylor Swift—and keeping the magic of their relationship between the two of them.

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, tying the knot at her dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home in 2019 after three years of dating. However, about 18 months after talking down the aisle, the "Batman" actress filed for divorce in January 2021.

As for Tatum, he was married to "Step Up" costar Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, during which they welcomed daughter Everly Tatum, now 10.