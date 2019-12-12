Nickelodeon Brings ‘Slime City’ to Aventura Mall

Want to re-live 'Slime Time'?

Nickelodeon has arrived in South Florida with its famous slime in an immersive experience for both current children and adults who want to go back to the 90s.

The interactive Slime City playground inside of Aventura Mall will take visitors through 20,000 square feet of slime-tastic adventures, uniquely designed to offer families photo ops perfect for social media.

The attraction saved the best for last as guests enter the final room and get a chance to get slimed like they were on iconic shows such as ‘Double Dare’.

The pop up event will be open until January 20th and general admission tickets are $30 with ponchos provided for final area. For more information, click on this link.