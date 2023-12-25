When does the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree come down and what happens to it?

Christmas has arrived and New York City's iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center will be lit for 24 hours on the holiday.

The 91st Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be part of 30 Rockefeller Plaza for a few more weeks before it's taken down on Jan. 13, according to real estate giant Tishman Speyer who owns the building. Crews will disassemble the tree at 10 p.m., and continuing with tradition, the 12-ton Norway Spruce will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The reason that a Norway Spruce is picked out nearly every year is not only because of its aesthetics but also its structure, according to Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze.

"The Norway Spruce is a beautiful, grand tree. It's majestic," Pauze told NBC New York. "It looks great and it's strong enough to hold all the lights and wires and cables that we have to put in there and hold up the 900-pound Swarovski star."

Wood milled from the tree is also very durable and flexible, according to a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity who spoke to The Center Magazine. It makes for great use in flooring, furniture, and cabinetry.

With the tree slated to leave Rockefeller Center in January, here's what you need to know about seeing it in person:

What time is the tree lit?

The tree is lit daily from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. until Jan. 13, 2024.

On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for all 24 hours, and on New Year's Eve, the tree will be lit from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tishman Speyer said.

Where did the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree come from this year?

The 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons it is approximately 80 to 85 years old.

It was donated by Matt and Jackie McGinley after Pauze pulled into their driveway in June 2022 and asked them to take a look at the tree on their property.