Phone Sex Operator Helps Police in Child Porn Cases

“Lola” who doesn’t want to be identified because of her work as a confidential police informant says it’s her number one request.

“It’s like having a cup of coffee to most men. It’s that common to call up and say, I want you to play my daughter and I am going to have sex with you.”

“Lola” says she gets more requests for those calls compared to just a few years ago. She says she hears from all types of people.

“The men that actually call are usually professionals, very intelligent men, very articulate,” she said. “They know what they want. They can’t ask their wives or girlfriends to roleplay a young fantasy for fear that they might think they want to do it in real life.”

And police tell us these calls are not illegal unless an adult believes they are actually talking to a minor or child pornography is involved.

“It is a fine line,” said Lola who knows from experience.

She was arrested in 2015 on child pornography charges after sending one of her callers some pictures he requested.

She said she did not know the pictures were of children.

“I was very stupid and went and copied them and emailed them to him,” she said.

Lola started working as a police informant after her arrest and says she flags police when she gets a suspicious call.

“If I felt that there was a real child involved or that they were a real danger, I would contact the police,” she said.

Police officers like Detective Jeannette Azcuy with the Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau say they need all the help they can get because of how rampant child pornography cases have become.

“It’s an epidemic,” Azcuy said. “Five years ago we were getting maybe 30 cases a month. Now, sometimes, we get 30 cases in one day.”

The technology Azcuy works with can track, in real time, computers downloading suspicious videos. Detectives are then able to download those very same files.

“We see videos of infants, toddlers, 5-year-olds, 3-year-olds,” said Azcuy.

Last month, South Florida’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested 23-year-old Sergio Castiblanco.

Azcuy says they recovered files on his computer of children under the age of 7 engaging in sex acts. He entered a not guilty plea in court on the charges he faces.

He’s one of about a dozen arrests the unit makes per year.

Azcuy says getting child pornography cases to a point where they can make an arrest takes time.

“I wish he had an army of detectives to do this,” said Azcuy.

Lola may not have chosen to be a part of that army, but she hopes she can help.

“I don’t want to see any child victimized,” said Lola.

Court documents show Lola received 15 years on probation for her charges.