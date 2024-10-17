Man accused of setting woman's body on fire in Hollywood alleyway arrested

Months after a woman's body was found on fire in an alleyway in Hollywood, police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Marquis Denmark, 41, was arrested Wednesday on charges of failure to report a death, abusing a dead human body and possession of Ecstasy, records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Marquis Denmark

The charges are in connection to the Aug. 12 discovery of the woman's body in the area of North 21st Avenue and Filmore Street.

Hollywood Police responded to reports of a fire in the alleyway, and when officers arrived they found the woman's body in the fire.

According to an arrest warrant, the woman is unidentified and known only as Jane Doe.

Marquis is accused of setting her remains on fire and not reporting her death, the warrant said.

The warrant doesn't say how the woman may have died.

Marquis was arrested at a park in Hallandale Beach when he was spotted there after park hours, an arrest report said. When he was arrested he had Ecstasy, or MDMA, in his possession, the report said.

Marquis, of West Park, was booked into jail, where his bond was set at $26,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.