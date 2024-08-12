Hollywood

Body found on fire in Hollywood alleyway: Police

Video shows investigators over a body bag. They told NBC6 whatever incident took place happened after midnight.

There was a multi-agency response to an alleyway in Hollywood Monday morning, after a body was discovered on fire overnight.

State Fire Marshalls, Hollywood Fire Rescue, Hollywood Police and canines were on the scene near North 21st Avenue and Filmore Street.

Hollywood Police initially responded around 12:43 a.m. after reports of a fire in an alleyway. Officers discovered a body in the fire, police confirmed to NBC6.

Hollywood Police are asking the public for information regarding this incident.

They are requesting for anyone with information to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can e-mail or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

