Markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 Jumps Nearly 2% as Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Following Overnight Dow Bounce

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.82% in early trade, partially recovering from its more than 3% tumble on Monday.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 500 points overnight on Wall Street, posting its best day since early March.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade following big gains overnight for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.82% in early trade, partially recovering from its more than 3% tumble on Monday. The Topix index gained 1.76%.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.72%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.32% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 586.89 points to 33,876.97. The S&P 500 also rose 1.4% to 4,224.79 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.79% to 14,141.48.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.898 — lower than levels above 92 seen recently.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.37 per dollar, weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7532, still off levels above $0.768 seen last week.

