Cramer's Lighting Round: Pinterest is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Salesforce: "It does have trouble getting traction...It's been a huge winner. But I think it's a hold here. I would own the stock."

ADMA Biologics: "That's been a rocket...If I were you, I would take some off the table."

Ouster: "I would actually take some off the table. It's another part of this big small cap rally that we keep talking about. I think it's gotten ahead of itself."

Vertiv: "...I would hold on to that stock. I would not sell that stock."

Suncor Energy: "I think you're in good shape with it. I would hold it."

Cava: "It has had a very, very big run...I would just hold on to the stock, and if it dropped anymore I would actually do some buying."

Pinterest: "You should be buying it hand over fist."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Salesforce.

