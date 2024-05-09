Cramer's Lightning Round: AMD is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Advanced Micro Devices: "Lisa Su's doing a terrific job...Let's do some buying."

Southern Copper Corp.: "That is a very good company...I would not necessarily purchase some here, I would like it to come down a little."

Corsair Gaming: "Corsair is a second-rate Logitech."

Starwood Property Trust: "...I wouldn't own it."

XPO: "...The stock is really good, the company is really good. I would own it."

