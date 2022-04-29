Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like CVS Over Rite Aid

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Johnson Controls International Plc: "It's just very cheap."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "The way this stock is priced, the dividend's going to be cut. I don't know if that's the case. ... This is what I almost would call too good to be true."

Principal Financial Group Inc: "I don't think they'll set the world on fire, but they're okay."

Pitney Bowes Inc: "It ain't working."

PG&E Corp: "I don't like them. ... Cut [your shares] in half, take the profit and move on."

Olin Corp: "Stick with Dow."

Steel Dynamics Inc: "Nucor's better."

Rite Aid Corp: "Best of breed is CVS. ... We buy best of breed."

