business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like CVS Over Rite Aid

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Johnson Controls International Plc: "It's just very cheap."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "The way this stock is priced, the dividend's going to be cut. I don't know if that's the case. ... This is what I almost would call too good to be true."

Principal Financial Group Inc: "I don't think they'll set the world on fire, but they're okay."

Pitney Bowes Inc: "It ain't working."

PG&E Corp: "I don't like them. ... Cut [your shares] in half, take the profit and move on."

Olin Corp: "Stick with Dow."

Steel Dynamics Inc: "Nucor's better."

Rite Aid Corp: "Best of breed is CVS. ... We buy best of breed."

