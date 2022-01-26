Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Brace for Latest Fed Decision

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Deejpilot | E+ | Getty Images
  • European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors brace themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
  • The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 69 points higher at 7,446, Germany's DAX 81 points higher at 15,217, France's CAC 40 up 53 points at 6,898 and Italy's FTSE MIB 266 points higher at 26,172, according to data from IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors brace themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 69 points higher at 7,446, Germany's DAX 81 points higher at 15,217, France's CAC 40 up 53 points at 6,898 and Italy's FTSE MIB 266 points higher at 26,172, according to data from IG.

The positive start expected for Europe comes after markets in the region closed higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from Monday's sharp sell-off as investors sifted through a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

Money Report

business 15 mins ago

Bentley to Invest $3.4 Billion to Exclusively Offer EVs by 2030

Technology 45 mins ago

Buy Now, Pay Later Firm Klarna Launches Physical Card in the UK

On Wednesday, however, global investors are focused on the latest policy update from the Fed when its two-day meeting ends.

Read more

The Fed is likely to signal a March interest rate hike and that further policy tightening is coming

Essentially, market participants are eager to know when the central bank will raise interest rates and by how much. The Fed is expected to signal a rate hike as soon as March and more policy tightening on the table to address high inflation. An interest rate decision is slated for Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Asia markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Fed statement while U.S. stock futures rose slightly Tuesday night, following another wild session for the market.

Bank of America is sifting through the rubble and likes these stable stocks on the dip

Tom Lee says this pullback is a really attractive buying opportunity for 2022

These stocks are now cheap and loved by Wall Street after falling more than 20%

Geopolitical tension at the Russia-Ukraine border continued to dominate market concerns too. President Joe Biden spoke with European leaders Monday amid fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and on Tuesday, he said that he would consider imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if Russia attacked its neighbor.

Earnings in Europe come from Lonza on Wednesday, and data releases include Russian producer prices for December.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesRussiaLondonGermanyFrance
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us