European markets open slightly higher as attention shifts to U.S. data

LONDON — European stocks opened cautiously higher Wednesday as investors turn their attention stateside after a week of political drama.

The Stoxx 600 index was 0.17% higher in early deals, as most sectors moved into the green. Travel topped gains, up 0.6%, as mining stocks slipped 0.3%.

Norwegian tech group Kongsberg topped gains, up 7.8%, after reporting a 21% rise in operating revenue.

European stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors in the region weighed up political uncertainty in France after Sunday's election result in which the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) won the largest number of seats but failed to win an absolute majority. The NFP is demanding that President Emmanuel Macron allow it to form a government, and to pick one of its candidates as France's next prime minister.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

France's CAC 40 index closed 1.81% lower Tuesday as traders assessed the implications of a hung parliament and a period of political uncertainty in France. The index opened 0.1% higher Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, even as key Wall Street benchmarks rose following dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday. Powell cautioned that keeping rates elevated for too long "could unduly weaken economic activity and employment."

On Thursday, the monthly U.S. consumer price index will be released, followed by the producer price index on Friday. Both prints and whether they surprise to the upside or downside will be key gauges of the interest rate outlook.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Tuesday after the S&P 500 notched a fresh record close.

Earnings come from Wetherspoons and the National Grid. There are no major data releases.