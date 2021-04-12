European Markets Pull Back, Tracking Global Sentiment

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told CBS 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday that it was "highly unlikely" that the central bank would look to raise rates "anything like this year."

The U.K. government is relaxing lockdown measures in England on Monday, with outdoor dining and hospitality venues, hairdressers, gyms, shops and outdoor attractions allowed to reopen.

LONDON — European markets retreated slightly on Monday as global stocks continue to search for direction after record highs in several regions last week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.3% in early trade, with banks shedding 1.3% to lead losses while autos gained 0.5%.

European shares received a weak handover from Asia-Pacific, where Indian stocks led losses on the back of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined more than 1%.

Stateside, futures contracts tied to the major U.S. indexes also pulled back in early premarket trade, pointed to more muted trading on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notched record highs last week.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told CBS 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday that the U.S. economy is at an "inflection point," with growth and hiring expected to pick up sharply, but risks remaining that a hasty reopening results on a prolonged spike in cases. Powell said it was "highly unlikely" that the central bank would look to raise rates "anything like this year."

Back in Europe, the U.K. government is relaxing lockdown measures in England on Monday, with outdoor dining and hospitality venues, hairdressers, gyms, shops and outdoor attractions allowed to reopen.

In corporate news, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday that Credit Suisse was questioned by Swiss regulator FINMA over its links Greensill Capital "months" before the lender was forced to close out $10 billion of funds tied to the now-insolvent supply chain finance firm.

On the data front, euro zone retail sales figures for February are due at 10 a.m. London time.

DiaSorin shares jumped 7.2% in early trade after the Italian diagnostics company announced a $1.8 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Luminex Corp.

French utility companies Suez and Veolia climbed 7% and 5.5%, respectively, after announcing a merger deal.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Hellofresh shares slid 3%.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.