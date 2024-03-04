Money Report

Ex-Trump Org finance chief Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges, NBC News reports.
  • The charges relate to the testimony Weisselberg gave in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump and his company.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday, related to the testimony he gave in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump and his company, NBC News reports.

Weisselberg arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office before 7 a.m. ET and was expected to enter his guilty plea some time on Monday morning, NBC reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

An attorney for Weisselberg and a spokesperson for the DA's office did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.

The New York Times reported in early February that Weisselberg was in negotiations to plead guilty to lying on the witness stand in the Trump business fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the fraud trial, ordered attorneys in the case to provide details related to the Times' report.

Trump is appealing Engoron's judgment ordering Trump to pay more than $454 million in fines and interest for submitting fraudulent information about his asset values on years of financial records.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

