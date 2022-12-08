FDA Authorizes Covid Omicron Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months Old

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots that target the omicron variant for children as young as 6 months old.

Children 6 months through 5 years old who received Moderna's original vaccines are now eligible for an omicron booster two months after finishing their primary series.

Kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who have not yet started Pfizer's three-dose primary series are eligible to receive an omicron shot as their third dose.

But kids in the same age group who have already completed Pfizer's three-dose primary series cannot get the omicron shot as a booster at this time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.