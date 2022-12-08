Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FDA Authorizes Covid Omicron Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months Old

By ,CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots that target the omicron variant for children as young as 6 months old.

Children 6 months through 5 years old who received Moderna's original vaccines are now eligible for an omicron booster two months after finishing their primary series.

Kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who have not yet started Pfizer's three-dose primary series are eligible to receive an omicron shot as their third dose.

But kids in the same age group who have already completed Pfizer's three-dose primary series cannot get the omicron shot as a booster at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us