French lawmakers to hold no-confidence vote against embattled Barnier government on Wednesday

French lawmakers will debate and vote on the no-confidence motions filed against the government of Michel Barnier on Wednesday.

The motions, which have been tabled by the opposition left-wing bloc and by far-right National Rally party, will be debated at around 4 p.m., the National Assembly said in a social media post.

It comes after French Prime Minister Barnier on Monday opted to push through a highly-contested budget bill without a vote in parliament.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.