French lawmakers to hold no-confidence vote against embattled Barnier government on Wednesday

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier (C) ahead of his general policy statement to the French National Assembly in Paris on October 1, 2024. Barnier, a right-wing former EU Brexit negotiator, was appointed three weeks ago by French President to bring some stability after the political chaos created by a hung parliament that resulted from snap elections this summer. 
Alain Jocard | Afp | Getty Images

French lawmakers will debate and vote on the no-confidence motions filed against the government of Michel Barnier on Wednesday.

The motions, which have been tabled by the opposition left-wing bloc and by far-right National Rally party, will be debated at around 4 p.m., the National Assembly said in a social media post.

It comes after French Prime Minister Barnier on Monday opted to push through a highly-contested budget bill without a vote in parliament.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

