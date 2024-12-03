French lawmakers to hold no-confidence vote against embattled Barnier government on Wednesday

French lawmakers will debate and vote on the no-confidence motions filed against the government of Michel Barnier on Wednesday.
The motions, which have been tabled by the opposition left-wing bloc and by far-right National Rally party, will be debated at around 4 p.m., the National Assembly said in a social media post.
It comes after French Prime Minister Barnier on Monday opted to push through a highly-contested budget bill without a vote in parliament.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
