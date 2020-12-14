Google Suffers Widespread Outage Taking YouTube, Gmail and Drive Apps Offline

Google's Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive apps all showed error messages without further explanation.

Google later confirmed the outage, adding service has "already been restored for some users."

Google suffered a worldwide outage Monday that took several services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive offline.

Service has since been restored for some users.

Several people on social media reported issues with the platforms, with Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive all showing error messages without further explanation.

According to Down Detector, a site that aggregates reports of online service outages, problems with the platforms spiked at around 6:30 a.m. ET.

Google later confirmed the outage, with its workspace status board showing all of its services — including its calendar and video-conferencing apps — facing downtime.

YouTube also confirmed many of its users were having issues accessing the platform.

"Our team is aware and looking into it," the Team YouTube account tweeted. "We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

"Service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future," Google said Monday morning. "Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change."

Some of the largest companies in the U.S. rely on Google services, including Uber, Netflix and Twitter.