Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Many Social Security, Other Federal Beneficiaries to Start Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Checks This Week

By Lorie Konish, CNBC

Pascal Broze | Getty Images
  • The government will issue $1,400 stimulus checks to Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who do not typically file tax returns starting this week, according to the IRS and Treasury Department.
  • Most of those payments will be sent electronically and received on April 7, the agencies said.

Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file tax returns can expect their $1,400 stimulus payments to be sent later this week, the IRS and Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The majority of the payments will be sent electronically and received on April 7, the government agencies said.

Money Report

coronavirus 13 mins ago

Wall Street Awaits Biden Infrastructure Plan, But It May Not Be Ready for the New Taxes

Donald Trump 19 mins ago

Trump Appeal Rejected in NY Defamation Case, Ex-‘Apprentice' Contestant's Lawsuit Can Move Forward

The news comes after the Social Security Administration last week sent payment information to the IRS for an estimated 30 million people.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19personal financeeconomic stimulus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us