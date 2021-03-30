Many Social Security, Other Federal Beneficiaries to Start Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Checks This Week

The government will issue $1,400 stimulus checks to Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who do not typically file tax returns starting this week, according to the IRS and Treasury Department.

Most of those payments will be sent electronically and received on April 7, the agencies said.

The news comes after the Social Security Administration last week sent payment information to the IRS for an estimated 30 million people.

