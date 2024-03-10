Oscars 2024 live updates: Will ‘Oppenheimer' fend off ‘Poor Things'?

This is CNBC's live blog covering the 96th annual Academy Awards. Please check back for updates throughout the evening.

It's Hollywood's biggest night.

As Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, all eyes are on Universal's "Oppenheimer." Just how many trophies will the explosive biopic scoop up Sunday night?

The film dominated nominations for major categories, showing up in the fields for best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best cinematography. It snagged 13 nominations overall, leading the pack.

Searchlight's "Poor Things" tallied 11 nominations, Apple's "Killers of the Flower Moon" secured 10 and Warner Bros.' "Barbie" snared eight.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is expected to pick up the best supporting actress award for her performance as a boarding school cafeteria manager mourning the death of her son in the Vietnam War in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." She has already collected a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.

While they're perhaps not as easy to predict, the two male acting categories are expected to be won by Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") for lead actor and Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer") for supporting actor.

The best actress category is expected to be much tighter. Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and Emma Stone ("Poor Things") have traded wins throughout this year's award season. If Gladstone wins, she will be the first Native American person to ever win a competitive acting Oscar in the ceremony's 96-year history.

The ceremony is set to be televised live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET — an hour earlier than usual.

Two 'Barbie' tunes up for best original song

Two songs from Warner Bros.' "Barbie" are nominated for Sunday's Oscars.

The Academy's music branch selected "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell and "I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt to compete for the best original song trophy.

This is not the first time multiple songs from a film have been nominated. The first film to receive multiple song nominations was 1980's "Fame" and only four have received three nominated songs — "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King," "Dreamgirls" and "Enchanted."

However, after both "Dreamgirls" and "Enchanted" failed to win any golden statues, the Academy revised nomination rules so that no film could have more than two nominated songs.

Previously, up to five songs from a single film could be submitted for consideration, though the rules changed in 2023 to allow only three to be submitted. Even still, most studios usually only submit one, fearing that having more nominations will lead to split votes.

This was the case when Disney nominated "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" for Academy Award contention instead of "We Don't Talk About Bruno." The nomination was submitted before "Bruno" rose to popularity.

This year, the two "Barbie" tunes are considered the frontrunners, with "What Was I Made For?" expected to take the prize. Siblings Eilish and O'Connell won the award in 2021 for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, Ronson and Wyatt were two of the four 2018 winners for the song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born."

Here are all the nominees for best original song:

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"What Was I Made For" from "Barbie"

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

— Sarah Whitten

The greatest maestro of all time

Legendary composer John Williams has broken his own record for most Oscar nominations earned by a living person.

The maestro earned his 54th nomination this year, this time for his work on "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Williams is just behind the late Walt Disney, who had 59 Oscar nominations, for the most Academy Award nominations of all time.

Williams received his first Oscar nomination for 1967′s "Valley of the Dolls" and his first win for 1971′s "Fiddler On the Roof."

Throughout his career, Williams has created some of the most iconic scores in cinematic history. He is responsible for the panic-inducing "Jaws" theme, the haunting soundtrack to "Schindler's List" and the heroic "Superman" theme.

He's also the mastermind behind the music of such blockbusters as "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Harry Potter" and "ET: The Extra-Terrestrial."

In addition to "Fiddler," for which Williams won for adapted score, he has received the golden trophy for "Jaws," "Star Wars," "ET: The Extra-Terrestrial" and "Schindler's List."

If he wins, he will become the oldest Oscar winner in history at age 92.

— Sarah Whitten

Best-picture Oscar nominees 'Barbenheimer' account for 88% of the slate's box-office haul

It was no surprise that Warner Bros.′ "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer" were among the 10 best-picture nominees announced for this year's Academy Awards ceremony. The duo exploded into cinemas in July, generating big box-office bucks and enchanting critics and audiences alike.

Helmed by Academy darlings Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, respectively, the dichotomous films were on Oscar prediction lists for months. Although Gerwig missed out on a best director nomination, both filmmakers received nods for their screenplays.

The tag team of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" also represented 88% of the cumulative box-office haul generated by best picture nominees prior to their nomination, according to data from Comscore.

The 10 best-picture films together tallied $1.09 billion at the domestic box office before the Oscar nominees were announced. That's the fifth-highest haul for the slate of nominees since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences began nominating 10 titles for the top award in 2009.

"Barbenheimer" accounted for $963.1 million of this year's figure.

— Sarah Whitten

Jimmy Kimmel back to host

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Academy Awards for the second consecutive year. This marks his fourth time helming the gig — he also emceed in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

The late-night talk show host was tapped for the job again after attracting nearly 19 million viewers last year, the most since 2020's pre-pandemic Oscars ceremony.

The show went hostless in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes split hosting duties in 2022, the year Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Kimmel has had his fair share of iconic Oscars moments, too. In 2017, the musical "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the year's best picture. "Moonlight" had actually won the award.

— Sarah Whitten

An early start for the Oscars

Fans of the Oscars know the ceremony typically takes place at 8 p.m. ET, but this year it's starting an hour earlier.

Sunday also marks the first full day of Daylight Saving Time, and clocks moved forward at 2 a.m.

The earlier start could keep viewers tuned in longer and boost ratings. In the past, networks and ceremony hosts have attempted to keep the show under three hours, but many have still managed to stretch until after 11 p.m. ET. Much of the drop-off in viewership has come from East Coasters turning off their TVs in the third hour.

Many speculate that ABC, which is handling the telecast this year, could also benefit from moving up the start time. This year it's following the Academy Awards with a new episode of the hit show "Abbott Elementary." The ceremony's earlier start time could bring more eyeballs to the show.

— Sarah Whitten

How to watch this year's Oscars

For those who still have a cable subscription, the 96th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on abc.com and the ABC app, as well as through streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

— Sarah Whitten