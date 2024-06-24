S&P 500, Nasdaq snap 3-day slide Tuesday as Nvidia shares rebound: Live updates

A rebound in Nvidia shares led the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite higher on Tuesday, a day after a sell-off in the chipmaking giant.

The broad market S&P 500 added 0.39% to close at 5,469.30, while the Nasdaq advanced 1.26% and ended at 17,717.65. Both indexes ended three days of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, losing 299.05 points, or 0.76%, closing at 39,112.16.

Nvidia shares gained about 6.7%. During the previous session, the stock dropped more than 6% to mark its biggest one-day slide since April 19, when it lost 10%.

Several large-cap tech names also bounced after suffering declines on Monday. Meta Platforms and Alphabet advanced more than 2% each.

Tuesday's action marked a reversal from the previous session. On Monday, Nvidia's decline weighed on fellow artificial intelligence beneficiaries Super Micro Computer and Qualcomm, and the Nasdaq closed lower by more than 1% for its worst day since April.

As investors rotated away from chips Monday, they turned toward banks and energy plays. This intermarket shift led to the Dow closing higher by more than 260 points.

The recent pullback in Nvidia and other tech names is likely a short-term correction, according to Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

"Tech is again leading the way, and Nvidia is being bought off the dip," he said. "This year is still all about tech and AI — maybe a little bit of profit taking over the last few days. Clearly valuations are pretty high. But the AI rally has a lot more substance than the dot-com bubble. All the stocks doing well have strong earnings."

The investor remains confident that the bull market will continue heading into the fall, noting that "AI has replaced rate cuts in terms of kind of keeping the bull market moving forward."

Meanwhile, SolarEdge Technologies sank nearly 21% after announcing plans for a $300 million private offering of convertible notes. Pool Corp. also dropped 8% after adjusting its guidance downward{

SolarEdge tanks after customer that owes millions files for bankruptcy

Brendon Thorne | Bloomberg | Getty Images

SolarEdge fell more than 20% on Tuesday after disclosing that a customer that owes the company $11.4 million has filed for bankruptcy.

SolarEdge said it cannot guarantee the outcome of the bankruptcy proceedings and may not be able to collect that amount owed by PM&M Electric.

SolarEdge also announced plans to offer $300 million in convertible senior notes.

SolarEdge manufactures inverters for home solar installations. The inverters convert solar power into electricity that is useable for homes.

SolarEdge is down 71% this year, as the company has struggled to de-stock inventory after demand slowed due to higher rates.

— Spencer Kimball

S&P 500, Nasdaq close higher Tuesday

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished Tuesday's session in the green.

The broad market S&P rose 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.26%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell 299.05 points, or 0.76%.

— Hakyung Kim

Oil prices fall about 1% as rally stalls

Zheng Zaishuru | iStock | Getty Images

Crude oil futures fell about 1% Tuesday as the recent rally took a breather, with traders watching for summer fuel demand and tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border.

U.S. crude oil and global benchmark Brent are ahead by 4.9% and 4.1%, respectively, for the month as prices have bounced back from May doldrums on a more optimistic outlook for summer fuel demand.

But the oil market slipped Tuesday as prices failed to maintain upside momentum, with funds liquidating recently acquired long positions, according to Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities.

U.S. crude oil closed at $80.83 per barrel.

Though the rally has taken a breather, geopolitical tensions should prevent another rout in oil prices, as tensions between Israel and Lebanon raise the risk of a disruption to crude supplies, according to McKay.

— Spencer Kimball

Wall Street's decorrelation extends beyond the singularity of technology and AI stocks, Bank of America says

With the realized stock correlation at 20-year lows according to Bank of America, the firm posits that the trend extends beyond the dissociation of technology stocks and the artificial intelligence boom.

"The correlation decline, which began in late 2022, is not just driven by tech/AI dissociating from the rest of the market (as inter-sector correlation nears 30y+ lows) but is also due to eroding intra-sector stock correlation," BofA analyst Nitin Saksena wrote Tuesday.

"Multiple years of decorrelation in the 90s as the internet bubble developed suggests that persistence of today's regime remains a risk, especially if we see similar patterns in AI stocks, or if today's narrowness resolves itself in a rotation from tech to the rest of the market," Saksena added.

— Brian Evans

S&P 500 could go to 6,666 if AI boom becomes a bubble, Societe Generale says

The S&P 500 is "at a critical juncture," and if the artificial intelligence boom evolves into an even bigger bubble, the benchmark index could soar all the way to 6,666, Societe Generale strategists Manish Kabra and Charles de Boissezon wrote Monday.

"The outperformance of mega caps vs the average S&P 500 stock" puts the market at a crossroads, they said. "Narrow breadth typically occurs in a bear market or when a few concentrated stocks have the potential to take us into a 'bubble' — neither of which is our base case. We see cyclical opportunities outside Tech too, e.g. in Industrials and Financials, increasing performance breadth within large caps."

Societe Generale's upside scenario assumes a 24.7x valuation — equal to the March 2020 high at the peak of the TMT mania — on $270 in S&P 500 earnings, and crude oil headed toward $60 a barrel "on the back of significant OPEC spare capacity."

The downside in Societe Generale's outlook depends on U.S. weekly jobless claims "substantially" exceeding 300,000, "if small firms' declining profit margins fall materially."

— Scott Schnipper

Around 4 out of every 5 S&P 500 stocks head for losses

About 4 out of every 5 S&P 500 stocks traded lower despite the broad index advancing, underscoring Nvidia's effect on the broader market.

Nearly 400 stocks in the benchmark index traded lower in afternoon trading. While just more than 100 were on track for gains, those advances were enough to lift the S&P 500 about 0.3%.

Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia added more than 5%, surpassed only by Carnival's 7.5% jump on the back of earnings. On the other hand, Pool Corp. was the biggest loser in the S&P 500, sliding more than 7% after offering updated guidance.

— Alex Harring

Traders keep piling into this leveraged Nvidia fund

Nvidia's recent slump has not scared away investors willing to take leveraged bets on a continued rally.

The GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) has added assets for the past three trading days for a total net inflow of $1 billion, according to FactSet.

Daily flow data is not perfectly comparable to daily trading moves, but some of those inflow orders almost certainly happened with the fund in the middle of a sharp slide.

The fund dropped about 25% over the past three sessions, but its shares were up 11% in afternoon trading Tuesday.

— Jesse Pound

Evercore ISI raises Apple target to $250

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Evercore ISI hiked its price target on Apple to $250 on Tuesday from $220 previously, as the Wall Street firm remains bullish on an increase in iPhone revenue.

"Apple stock has seen a nice increase since WWDC, but we still think there is more room to run as we see potential for material upside to current iPhone revenue expectations," Evercore ISI said in a note. "Apple's decision to limit Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro or the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup should result in strong demand for the new phones."

The firm's new outlook would translate into a 19% upside for Apple's stock, which currently trades around $210.

— Yun Li

The market is underestimating the number of likely rate cuts, UBS says

UBS believes investors are not fully pricing in the number of rate cuts in the upcoming future.

"Overall, we think markets are underestimating the likely number of Fed cuts over the cycle," the bank wrote in a Tuesday note. "Fed officials put their estimate of the longer-run fed funds rate at 2.75% in their latest "dot plot" projection, compared with around 4% as current market pricing suggests."

To that end, UBS recommended investors with a lot of cash on their hands consider investments for their liquidity, including bonds and a diversified fixed income allocation.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Warren Buffett's Berkshire trims BYD stake to less than 6%

Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway's selling in China's biggest electric vehicle maker BYD resumed with the conglomerate now owning less than 6%.

Warren Buffett's giant firm has trimmed its lucrative BYD stake to 5.99% as of June 19 from 7% just two days prior, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Berkshire is an early investor in BYD thanks to the late Charlie Munger. It first bought about 225 million shares of Shenzhen-based BYD in 2008 for around $230 million.

Hong Kong's rules only require a filing when a stake percentage crosses a whole number, so if Berkshire's stake falls below 5%, there will be another filing.

— Yun Li

Hedge funds rotate out of tech stocks into the second half

Hedge funds are rotating out of tech stocks, especially winning chipmakers, after strong gains in the first half, according to data from Goldman Sachs' prime brokerage.

Technology stocks saw the most net selling from the professional trading cohort last week, which have been rotating out of the sector for four of the past five weeks, according to Goldman. Semiconductor and chip equipment shares experienced the most significant selling during the period, Goldman said.

— Yun Li

Stocks making the biggest moves midday

Kevin Carter | Getty Images

Here are the stocks on the move midday:

SolarEdge Technologies – Shares of the company tumbled more than 20% following the announcement that it will offer $300 million worth of convertible notes due 2029. The company also revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that a customer won't be able to pay about $11.4 million that it owes after filing for bankruptcy.

Pool Corp. — The stock plunged more than 7% after the company updated its earnings guidance for the full year on Monday after the bell. The wholesale pool supplies distributor expects full-year earnings between $11.04 and $11.44 per share. This is lower than its prior guidance of between $13.19 and $14.19 per share and below FactSet's consensus estimate of $13.05. Pentair and Leslie's fell in sympathy following the revision, declining about 6% each.

Carnival – Shares added nearly 8% after the cruise company posted a second-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Carnival reported profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $5.78 billion, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $5.68 billion. Carnival also offered strong third-quarter and full-year outlooks.

— Sean Conlon

19 stocks in the S&P 500 trade at new 52-week highs

During Tuesday's trading session, 19 stocks in the S&P 500 index reached new 52-week highs.

Names that hit this milestone included:

Just two stocks in the broad market index reached new 52-week lows: Pool Corp. and Solventum.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes

Fed Governor Lisa Cook sees inflation easing 'more sharply' next year

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Tuesday that she expects inflation rates to change little this year but then "slowing more sharply" in 2025, possibly paving the way for interest rate cuts.

In a speech that avoided specifics on when she thinks the Fed could start easing, Cook noted that consumers are pushing back on price increases and the labor market is loosening as higher rates weigh on demand. However, she did not indicate that rate reductions are forthcoming.

"With significant progress on inflation and the labor market cooling gradually, at some point it will be appropriate to reduce the level of policy restriction to maintain a healthy balance in the economy," Cook told the Economic Club of New York. "The timing of any such adjustment will depend on how economic data evolve and what they imply for the economic outlook and balance of risks."

— Jeff Cox

Stocks and bonds can struggle, Barclays says

Both stocks and bonds could be due for a drawdown, according to Barclays.

Ajay Rajadhyaksha told clients that his latest call to become more cautious on stocks last week did not work out. Notably, the S&P 500 advanced last week and at one point notched a new intraday record.

Still, he said the confluence of risks tied to politics, trade and currency markets has only increased. That is keeping him concerned about short-term performance.

"Near-term, we expect both bonds and stocks to struggle until these risks dissipate," he told clients.

— Alex Harring

Pool Corp. takes a dive, and its warning weighs on other housing-related stocks

No S&P 500 stock is faring worse than Pool Corp. today, down 8%, after the pool supply distributor issued an earnings warning Monday afternoon. A main cause: Pool construction demand remains weak amid a challenging economy. The warning is significantly weighing on shares of other pool-related companies such as Pentair and Leslie's, which are down 6% and 3%, respectively.

However, don't overlook the ripple effect that news seems to be having on other housing-related stocks. Tractor Supply, Home Depot, Lowe's, Mohawk, Masco and Builders FirstSource are all among the biggest decliners on the S&P 500 today, each with declines of 3% or more.

— Robert Hum

Home Depot, Walmart lead Dow losses

Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The Dow fell 170 points, or 0.4%, Tuesday morning as other major indices climbed higher. Downturns of more than 2% across Home Depot, Walmart and Boeing led the 30-stock Dow lower for the day.

Home Depot contributed to nearly a 13 point loss. Walmart and Boeing also declined around 2 and 4 points, respectively.

Only 11 stocks in the Dow were positive Tuesday.

— Hakyung Kim

Market is making its way through a consolidation, says Wolfe Research

Nvidia shares fell more than 6% on Monday, marking their worst day since April. The pullback also came on the back of a more than 4% weekly decline the previous week, helping to reverse some overbought signals, according to Wolfe Research managing director and technical analyst Rob Ginsberg.

"The recent shakeout has helped to quickly burn off the aggressive overbought condition that had developed and it looks like we have a bit more to go," Ginsberg wrote in a Monday note.

Ginsberg added that historical trends indicate the market is around halfway through the consolidation.

— Hakyung Kim

Consumer confidence slightly weakens in June

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Consumer confidence edged lower in June as did the near-term outlook for business conditions, The Conference Board reported Tuesday.

The board's confidence index moved down to 100.4, slightly below the 101.3 in May but a touch better than the Dow Jones estimate for 100. The Present Situation Index rose slightly to 141.5, while the Expectations Index decreased to 73.

"Confidence pulled back in June but remained within the same narrow range that's held throughout the past two years, as strength in current labor market views continued to outweigh concerns about the future," said Dana M. Peterson, the board's chief economist.

In other economic news, the Richmond Federal Reserve's manufacturing index slumped to -10 in June, down from zero in May and worse than the estimate for -0.5.

— Jeff Cox

The broader market is 'overdue' for a pullback, Piper Sandler says

Stocks are due for a pullback, according to Piper Sandler.

In recent days, large-cap tech stocks have eased from their highs as other parts of the market have outperformed, signaling a possible rotation. This week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 0.3% and 1%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 0.7%. The Russell 2000 gained 0.5%.

But the firm's Craig W. Johnson expects more time will be needed to see if the rotation is sustainable, or if the consolidation he anticipates will be broad-based. He anticipates the S&P 500 could end the year at 5,050, a 7% fall from where it closed Monday.

"We believe the broader market is overdue for some consolidation/pullback as we head into the summer months," Johnson wrote Tuesday. "Our breadth indicators must improve significantly to confirm sustainable sector rotations. The upcoming weeks will reveal whether the current trends persist or evolve into a broader market pullback."

— Sarah Min

Carnival stock climbs after earnings surprise

Shares of Carnival Corp. jumped in early trading after the cruise line reported a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

Carnival generated 11 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $5.78 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were looking for a loss of 2 cents per share on $5.68 billion of revenue.

The company raised its full-year guidance for net yield and adjusted net income and said demand for 2025 is looking stronger than 2024.

The stock was up more than 6% shortly after the market open.

— Jesse Pound

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher Tuesday

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite began Tuesday's trading session in the green.

The broad market index rose 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 60 points, or 0.2%.

— Hakyung Kim

JPMorgan's Kolanovic warns on market risks despite easing inflation

Crystal Mercedes | CNBC

Softer inflation readings are raising hopes for interest rate reductions while signaling caution about the pace of economic growth, according to JPMorgan.

While consecutive lower readings from the consumer price index "were supposed to put things firmly in soft landing territory, some volatility in the initial jobless claims raises our antennas on growth risk," Marko Kolanovic, the firm's chief market strategist, said in a note Monday.

It's not just the general higher trend in claims that "suggest elevated market and growth risks," Kolanovic added. He also cited a "disconnect" between market gains and new orders and inventories in manufacturing, along with narrow breadth in market leadership, a rising unemployment rate and declining housing starts.

— Jeff Cox

SolarEdge, Pool Corp. falling in premarket trading

Here are some of the stocks making the biggest moves premarket:

SolarEdge Technologies — The green energy stock dropped 18% after announcing a new debt offering. SolarEdge said it will offer $300 million worth of convertible notes, due 2029.

Sea Limited — U.S. shares of the Singapore-based consumer internet stock fell more than 4% following a JPMorgan downgrade to neutral from overweight.

Pool Corp. — Shares sank 12.4% after the wholesale pool supplies distributor lowered its full-year earnings guidance Monday afternoon.

— Jesse Pound

Fed Governor Bowman says rate hikes still a possibility if inflation remains stubborn

Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday that the time is not right yet to start lowering interest rates, adding that she would be open to raising rates again if inflation doesn't pull back.

"Should the incoming data indicate that inflation is moving sustainably toward our 2 percent goal, it will eventually become appropriate to gradually lower the federal funds rate to prevent monetary policy from becoming overly restrictive," Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech in London. "However, we are still not yet at the point where it is appropriate to lower the policy rate."

The full story can be found here.

— Jeff Cox, Hakyung Kim

EU says Microsoft in breach of antitrust rules due to Teams and Office bundling

Omar Marques | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Regulators at the European Union said Tuesday that Microsoft is breaching antitrust rules in the region with "abusive" bundling of Teams and Office.

"The European Commission has informed Microsoft of its preliminary view that Microsoft has breached EU antitrust rules by tying its communication and collaboration product Teams to its popular productivity applications included in its suites for businesses Office 365 and Microsoft 365," the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said in a statement.

Microsoft shares were down slightly in the premarket.

— Fred Imbert

Nvidia pops after worst day since April

Ann Wang | Reuters

Nvidia shares were up more than 3% in the premarket after the chipmaker suffered its worst daily decline since April. AMD and Super Micro Computer also traded higher before the bell.

— Fred Imbert

European markets open lower

European stocks opened lower Tuesday, following souring U.S. market sentiment at the start of the week.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.32% in opening trade, with sectors and major bourses diverging. Tech stocks sank 1.53% while oil and gas rose 0.99%.

The U.K.'s FTSE index was up 0.1% at 8,290, Germany's DAX was 1% lower at 18,146, France's CAC 40 was down 0.55% at 7,663 and Italy's FTSE MIB was down 0.15% at 33,788.

— Karen Gilchrist

Stocks futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, while S&P 500 futures hovered near the flatline. Futures connected to the Nasdaq-100 edged up 0.07%.

— Samantha Subin