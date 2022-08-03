Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lucid, Booking Holdings, MGM, EBay and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Lucid Group — Shares of the EV maker tumbled about 12% after hours. Lucid cut its full-year production targets for a second time to 6,000. The original forecast was 20,000. The company also reported a quarterly loss of 33 cents per share.

Qorvo — Shares of the semiconductor company jumped 7% following strong quarterly results. Earnings and revenue beat estimates for the fiscal first quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Booking Holdings — The travel booking site's shares fell more than 3% after the company reported mixed quarterly results. Adjusted earnings of $19.08 per share topped estimates by $1.51, but its revenue came in at $4.29 billion, which missed expectations of $4.32 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Ebay — Shares of the e-commerce giant climbed as much as 3% after the company posted top- and bottom-line beats for its most recent quarter. Gross merchandise volume came in at $18.55 billion, which was slightly higher than the StreetAccount estimate.

MGM Resorts — The casino stock advanced nearly 2% after the company reported quarterly revenue of $3.26 billion, which was higher than estimates of $3.04 billion. It also set a record for Las Vegas Strip adjusted property EBITDA of $125 million.

Clorox — Clorox shares fell 6% after the maker of cleaning products said it expects fiscal year 2023 revenue to be in a range of down 4% to up 2% from fiscal year 2022. Analysts were predicting a 2% gain, according to Refinitiv. It also sees adjusted earnings per share of between $3.85 and $4.22, compared with estimates of $5.26 per share.