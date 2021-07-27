Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: F5 Networks, UPS, Sirius XM and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

F5 Networks (FFIV) – F5 beat estimates by 30 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share. The enterprise software maker's revenue topped analysts' forecasts as well. F5 saw strong demand amid a continued pandemic-induced growth in digital business applications. F5 rallied 6.1% in premarket trading.

United Parcel Service (UPS) – UPS shares fell 2.4% in the premarket, as domestic revenue came up shy of estimates. UPS beat overall on the top and bottom lines, however, as a surge in shipping of e-commerce orders continued. UPS earned $3.06 per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – The tool maker beat estimates by 18 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share. Revenue topped Street forecasts and the company raised its full-year outlook, expecting growth and stronger pricing to offset higher costs.

3M (MMM) – 3M rose 1.2% in premarket trading, after beating the $2.28 a share consensus estimate with quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, and 3M raised its full-year outlook as its various businesses recover from the pandemic.

General Electric (GE) – GE shares rose 3.9% in premarket action, as it beat forecasts and surprised analysts with positive cash flow for the quarter. GE earned 5 cents per share for the second quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat estimates as well on strong performances by its aviation and power divisions.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) – Raytheon came in 10 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share. Revenue also topped analysts' forecasts. The aerospace manufacturer raised its full-year forecast, as a recovery in commercial air travel boosted demand for its products and services. Raytheon shares rose 1.7% in the premarket.

Sirius XM (SIRI) – The satellite radio operator beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share. The company also reported better-than-expected revenue. Its profit nearly doubled from a year earlier as it benefited from subscriber additions. The stock gained 3.1% in premarket action.

Waste Management (WM) – The waste collection company came in 8 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share. Revenue also exceeded estimates. Waste Management said it benefited from a rebound in volume and a focus on cost controls.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – The paint maker fell 3 cents a share shy of consensus estimates, with quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share. Revenue was in line with estimates. Results were impacted by a return in do-it-yourself volumes to pre-pandemic levels.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla earned $1.45 per share for the second quarter, compared to a 98 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts. The automaker said its success during the second half of the year would center around its ability to navigate supply chain issues. Tesla rose 1.6% in premarket trading.

Intel (INTC) – Intel set out a multi-year plan to regain its dominance in the semiconductor market, aiming to release a new chip each year between now and 2025 and seeking to regain lost market share from competitors like Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor. Intel fell 1.9% in the premarket.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks expanded its partnership with Swiss food giant Nestle, with plans to introduce ready-to-drink coffee beverages in Southeasts Asia and Latin America. Separately, Starbucks sold its stake in its South Korea joint venture to local partner E-Mart and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

Polaris Industries (PII) – Polaris reported quarterly profit of $2.70 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 a share. The recreational vehicle maker's revenue matched Wall Street projections. Polaris was helped by lower promotional costs and stronger pricing, although it also experienced higher costs for commodities and labor.