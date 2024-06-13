The iconic San Francisco home from ‘Full House' is on the market for $6.5 million—take a look inside

If you were big fan of "Full House" and have $6.5 million to spare, this new San Francisco listing might just be the one for you.

Located in the city's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood, 1709 Broderick Street was once the front door façade for the Tanner family's home on "Full House," which aired from 1987 to 1995. It appeared again as the Tanner residence during the Netflix spinoff Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

The Swann Group is listing the property in affiliation with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Aerial Canvas

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The iconic Victorian home, built in 1900, was most recently remodeled in 2019. At the time, it was owned by the show's producer, Jeff Franklin, who was responsible for scouting the property for "Full House," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes," Franklin told the magazine. "For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates, but that was the winner."

Franklin purchased the townhouse in 2016 for $4 million to preserve it for fans but eventually sold it in 2020 for $5.35 million.

Lunghi Studio

Since the interior shots of "Full House" were filmed in a Los Angeles studio, the house doesn't feature any of the original details from the show. Instead, the new owners will enjoy approximately 3,700 square feet, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one-and-a-half bathrooms on a 3,123-square-foot lot.

The property also includes a two-car garage and access to a private mini-English garden in the backyard.

The new owners will also have the option of buying handprints from members of the "Full House" cast in concrete stones, including John Stamos and the late Bob Saget.

In a press release shared with CNBC Make It, The Swann Group says showings will be available by appointment to pre-qualified buyers only because of the property's pop culture fame.

The house no longer has the iconic red door from the show, but is still a tourist attraction.

Lunghi Studio

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.