Treasury Now Says It Could Run Out of Money June 5, Buying Time for Debt Ceiling Talks

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the United States will likely have enough reserves to push off a potential debt default until June 5.

The update for the so-called "X date" buys more time for negotiators to hammer out a deal. Previously, Yellen had said the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1.

Markets closed higher Friday, buoyed in part by optimism that there would be a deal passed by Congress and signed by the president by the deadline.

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the United States will likely have enough reserves to push off a potential debt default until June 5.

"We now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government's obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5," Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The new date Friday provided some much needed breathing room for negotiations between the White House and congressional Republicans that appeared to be closing in on a compromise agreement Friday to raise the debt ceiling for two years.

The last time the so-called "X date" was updated was on May 1, when Yellen told Congress the United States had enough cash available to meet its obligations until "early June, and potentially as early as June 1."

Friday's letter marked the first time since Yellen began sending regular updates to Congress in January that the secretary did not caveat the date with a phrase like "as early as."

Instead, Yellen explained that Treasury would make more than "$130 billion of scheduled payments in the first two days of June," leaving the agency with "an extremely low level of resources."

"During the week of June 5, Treasury is scheduled to make an estimated $92 billion of payments and transfers," Yellen continued, and "our projected resources would be inadequate to satisfy all of these obligations."

Markets closed higher Friday, buoyed in part by optimism that there would be a deal passed by the House and Senate and signed by the president by June 1.

The new date came amid growing concerns around the world about the U.S. credit rating.

On Wednesday, the Fitch credit rating agency announced it had placed the United States' triple-A status on "rating watch negative."

On Friday, in a preliminary International Monetary Fund annual assessment of the United States, officials wrote that "brinkmanship over the federal debt ceiling could create a further, entirely avoidable systemic risk to both the U.S. and the global economy."

Should the United States technically default, even for just a few days, it could drive up interest rates and undermine confidence in the U.S. dollar. Economists note that America's adversaries, and in particular Russia and China, are watching the current debt limit standoff with delight, secure in the knowledge that an erosion of trust in the U.S. dollar would accrue to their benefit.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.