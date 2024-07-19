Trump Bitcoin Conference fundraiser tickets top out at $844,600 for Nashville soiree

Donald Trump is hosting a campaign fundraiser in Nashville, and the top ticket is going for $844,600 per person.

The Republican presidential nominee's event is on the sidelines of Bitcoin 2024, an annual conference that is considered the country's biggest gathering of cryptocurrency fans.

Trump is the keynote speaker at Bitcoin 2024, where his appearance caps off a personal aboutface, from crypto skeptic to crypto champion.

Former President Donald Trump will headline a campaign fundraiser in Nashville on the sidelines of the Bitcoin Conference, where the top ticket is going for $844,600 per person.

According to an invitation shared with CNBC, the July 27 event will coincide with Trump's expected keynote speech at the conference, the country's biggest gathering of cryptocurrency fans.

The top-tier tickets, which include a seat at a roundtable with Trump, are priced at the maximum donation amount permitted for individuals to give to Trump and the Republican party's largest joint fundraising committee, known as the Trump 47 Committee.

A next level down includes a photo with the former president at $60,000 per person or $100,000 per couple, according to the invitation.

Trump signed on to headline the Music City Center gathering shortly before he survived an attempted assassination on July 13.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on his Nashville appearances.

In recent months, Trump has positioned himself as the pro-crypto candidate for president, a reversal from his previous stance during his time in the White House.

In April, Trump launched his latest non-fungible token collection on the solana blockchain in April and has been making increasingly bullish comments on crypto since then.

The Trump campaign team is accepting digital currency donations, and he has personally pledged to defend the rights of those who choose to self-custody their coins, meaning that they don't rely on a centralized entity like Coinbase to hold their tokens and instead, do it themselves in personal crypto wallets, which are sometimes outside the reach of the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump also vowed at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington in May to keep Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and "her goons" away from bitcoin holders.

Meanwhile, following a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with about a dozen bitcoin mining executives who pledged cash and votes to him, Trump declared that all future bitcoin will be minted in the U.S., should he return to the White House.

On Monday, the Republican presidential nominee named Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate — a move viewed by many as a net win for the crypto sector. Vance has advocated for looser regulation of crypto and disclosed in 2022 that he personally holds bitcoin.

It comes in stark contrast to the Biden White House, which has taken a consistently skeptical approach to crypto regulation. Under Biden, the Securities and Exchange Commission has dialed up actions on the sector.

In the absence of hard-and-fast rules from Congress, the U.S. has proven to be one of the most active enforcers of penalties and legal challenges against crypto companies.

This election cycle, the crypto contingent has become a key pipeline for cash — and votes.

One day after Trump named Vance to his ticket, venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz told employees of Andreessen Horowitz that they plan to make significant donations to political action committees supporting Trump's campaign.

"They've sued I think over 30 of our companies," Horowitz said on an episode of "The Ben & Marc Show," which features the a16z co-founders.

"They're losing almost all these lawsuits, but the problem is that when you're a startup, you don't have the money to fight the U.S. government. And so they're kind of nuking the industry in that way," he said.

Fairshake, a super PAC backed by crypto's top companies is now one of the top-spending PACs in this election cycle. Of the $160 million in total contributions it has raised, 94% can be traced back to just four companies: Ripple, Andreesen Horowitz, Coinbase and Jump Crypto.

In early June in San Francisco, technologists, crypto executives, and venture capitalists paid up to $300,000 per ticket to join a Trump fundraiser that ultimately raised more than $12 million.