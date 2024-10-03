Trump election conspiracist Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in prison by Colorado judge

Tina Peters, a former Colorado county clerk who espoused the false conspiracy theory that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to ballot fraud, was sentenced to nine years in prison for crimes related to a breach of voting systems in her county.

Tina Peters, a former Colorado county clerk who espoused the false conspiracy theory that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to ballot fraud, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for crimes related to a breach of voting systems in her county.

Peters was immediately taken into custody after the sentencing judge rejected her lawyer's request that she remain free.

The former Mesa County clerk was convicted in August of seven criminal counts, including attempt to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, violation of duty, and failure to comply with secretary of state requirements.

