UK Robinhood rival Freetrade snapped up by trading firm at 29% valuation discount

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

The Freetrade application on a smartphone and desktop PC.
Freetrade
  • U.K. Robinhood rival Freetrade has been acquired by IG Group for £160 million ($195.3 million) — a 29% discount to its last valuation.
  • The is a sign of consolidation coming to the wealth technology industry, which is a subsector of fintech.
  • Last year, Hargreaves Lansdown was acquired for £5.4 billion by a consortium of investors including private equity giant CVC Group.

LONDON — Freetrade, a British rival to popular stock trading app Robinhood, said Thursday that it's been acquired by online investing platform IG Group.

The deal values Freetrade at £160 million — a 29% discount to its last valuation. The startup said that it would continue to operate as a commercially standalone entity under its own brand.

Founded in 2016, Freetrade garnered popularity among mainly younger, more inexperienced traders in the U.K. with its zero-commission trading platform.

The app initially began by offering equities but later expanded to roll out trading in exchange-traded funds, savings products and government bonds.

In pandemic times, Freetrade was riding high on a retail trader frenzy. The app benefited heavily from GameStop "short squeeze" in early 2021, when traders on a Reddit forum for retail investors piled into the stock and caused it to rally in price.

Short-selling refers to the practice of an investor borrowing an asset and then selling it on the open market with the expectation of repurchasing it for less money in future for a profit.

However, worsening macroeconomic conditions in 2022 and 2023 hit Covid high-fliers like Freetrade hard — and in 2023, Freetrade completed a crowdfunding round at a valuation of £225 million down 65% from the £650 million it was worth previously.

Now, with the deal to be acquired by a much larger competitor like IG Group, there are signs of consolidation coming to the wealth technology industry a subsector of financial technology, or fintech.

Viktor Nebehaj, CEO and Co-Founder of Freetrade, praised the takeover as a "transformative deal that recognizes the significant value that Freetrade has created."

"Together with IG Group's significant resources and backing, this is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth and delivery of new products and features," he added.

The move comes after Hargreaves Lansdown was acquired for £5.4 billion by a consortium of investors including private equity giant CVC Group.

Freetrade said the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, adding that it expects it will close later this year.

