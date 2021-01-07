Photos Show Violent Clashes as Trump Supporters Storm the U.S. Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes, which are expected to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Protesters clashed with police and U.S. Senate proceedings were halted with lawmakers being escorted from the chamber. Protestors freely roamed through the Capitol complex, including the Senate chamber, where one man stood on the president of the Senate’s chair and shouted, “Trump won that election!” Vice President Mike Pence, who had been presiding over the count of Electoral College votes, was ushered out of the Senate as the U.S. Capitol Complex went into lockdown as Trump supporters began breaching the complex.

Several law enforcement officials said at least one person in the Capitol building had been shot.

Police work to clear the area around the Capitol

Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Congress staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police Swat teams secures a room

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

A Trump supporter is pepper-sprayed as Capitol Police try to clear the area

Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

F.B.I. SWAT walks through the halls of the Capitol

Erin Scott | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Paramedics rush a patient during the riots

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

An explosion caused by a police munition

Leah Millis | Reutes

Capitol Police clash with Trump supporters as they try to clear protesters

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Capitol Police receive medical treatment after clashes with Trump supporters

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Protesters climb the stairs and walls of the Capitol

Stephanie Keith | Reuters

A Trump supporter carries a Confederate flag through the halls of the Capitol.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Protesters outside the US Capitol

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Police try to hold protesters back

Graeme Sloan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Protesters stand by destroyed media equipment

Agnes Bun | AFP | Getty Images

A protester waves a Trump flag outside the Capitol

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Protesters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Police detain protesters inside Capitol

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Capitol Police stop protesters from entering

Kevin Dietsch | Pool | Reuters

View from outside the Capitol as police try to hold protesters at bay

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Congressmen run for cover inside the Capitol

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Capitol Police block the door to the House floor

Andrew Harnik | AP

Members wear emergency gas masks as rioters storm the Capitol

Andrew Harnik | AP

Members of Congress shelter in place

Andrew Harnik | AP

A protesters gains access to the Senate chamber

Win McNamee | Getty Images

Protesters take control of the Senate chamber

Win McNamee | Getty Images

A Trump supporter sits at the desk of Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Capitol Police try to gain control outside the Capitol

Julio Cortez | AP

Protesters walk freely inside the Capitol

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

A protester poses for a photo inside the Capitol

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Capitol Police clash with protesters trying to access the Capitol building

Stephanie Keith | Reuters

A protester inside the Capitol building

Win McNamee | Getty Images

A view of protesters outside the Capitol building

Andrew Harnik | AP

Trump supporters protesting outside the Capitol

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

A make-shift gallows seen in front of the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters look on

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Trump releases Twitter video asking protesters to go home