Photos Show Violent Clashes as Trump Supporters Storm the U.S. Capitol
By Adam Jeffery, CNBC ••
Supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes, which are expected to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Protesters clashed with police and U.S. Senate proceedings were halted with lawmakers being escorted from the chamber. Protestors freely roamed through the Capitol complex, including the Senate chamber, where one man stood on the president of the Senate’s chair and shouted, “Trump won that election!” Vice President Mike Pence, who had been presiding over the count of Electoral College votes, was ushered out of the Senate as the U.S. Capitol Complex went into lockdown as Trump supporters began breaching the complex.
Several law enforcement officials said at least one person in the Capitol building had been shot.
Police work to clear the area around the Capitol
Congress staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police Swat teams secures a room
A Trump supporter is pepper-sprayed as Capitol Police try to clear the area
F.B.I. SWAT walks through the halls of the Capitol
Paramedics rush a patient during the riots
An explosion caused by a police munition
Capitol Police clash with Trump supporters as they try to clear protesters
Capitol Police receive medical treatment after clashes with Trump supporters
Protesters climb the stairs and walls of the Capitol
A Trump supporter carries a Confederate flag through the halls of the Capitol.
Protesters outside the US Capitol
Police try to hold protesters back
Protesters stand by destroyed media equipment
A protester waves a Trump flag outside the Capitol
Protesters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol
Police detain protesters inside Capitol
Capitol Police stop protesters from entering
View from outside the Capitol as police try to hold protesters at bay
Congressmen run for cover inside the Capitol
Capitol Police block the door to the House floor
Members wear emergency gas masks as rioters storm the Capitol
Members of Congress shelter in place
A protesters gains access to the Senate chamber
Protesters take control of the Senate chamber
A Trump supporter sits at the desk of Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Capitol Police try to gain control outside the Capitol
Protesters walk freely inside the Capitol
A protester poses for a photo inside the Capitol
Capitol Police clash with protesters trying to access the Capitol building
A protester inside the Capitol building
A view of protesters outside the Capitol building
Trump supporters protesting outside the Capitol
A make-shift gallows seen in front of the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters look on
Trump releases Twitter video asking protesters to go home