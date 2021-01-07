Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Photos Show Violent Clashes as Trump Supporters Storm the U.S. Capitol

By Adam Jeffery, CNBC

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

Supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes, which are expected to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Protesters clashed with police and U.S. Senate proceedings were halted with lawmakers being escorted from the chamber. Protestors freely roamed through the Capitol complex, including the Senate chamber, where one man stood on the president of the Senate’s chair and shouted, “Trump won that election!” Vice President Mike Pence, who had been presiding over the count of Electoral College votes, was ushered out of the Senate as the U.S. Capitol Complex went into lockdown as Trump supporters began breaching the complex.

Several law enforcement officials said at least one person in the Capitol building had been shot.

Police work to clear the area around the Capitol

Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Congress staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police Swat teams secures a room

Congress staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police Swat teams check everyone in the room as they secure the floor of Trump suporters in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images
Congress staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police Swat teams check everyone in the room as they secure the floor of Trump suporters in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

A Trump supporter is pepper-sprayed as Capitol Police try to clear the area

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

F.B.I. SWAT walks through the halls of the Capitol

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) swat team patrol the Longworth House Office building after a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the 2020 presidential election took place in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Erin Scott | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) swat team patrol the Longworth House Office building after a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the 2020 presidential election took place in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Paramedics rush a patient during the riots

Paramedics perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a patient on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
Paramedics perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a patient on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

An explosion caused by a police munition

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.
Leah Millis | Reutes
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

Capitol Police clash with Trump supporters as they try to clear protesters

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces, as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces, as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

Capitol Police receive medical treatment after clashes with Trump supporters

Capitol Police officers receive medical treatment after clashes with protesters attempting to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
Capitol Police officers receive medical treatment after clashes with protesters attempting to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Protesters climb the stairs and walls of the Capitol

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
Stephanie Keith | Reuters
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

A Trump supporter carries a Confederate flag through the halls of the Capitol.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Protesters outside the US Capitol

US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.

Police try to hold protesters back

U.S. Capitol Police scuffle with demonstrators after they broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Graeme Sloan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police scuffle with demonstrators after they broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Protesters stand by destroyed media equipment

Supporters of US President Donald Trump stand next to media equipment they destroyed during a protest on JAnuary 6, 2020 outside the Capitol in Washington, DC.
Agnes Bun | AFP | Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump stand next to media equipment they destroyed during a protest on JAnuary 6, 2020 outside the Capitol in Washington, DC.

A protester waves a Trump flag outside the Capitol

US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.

Protesters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes.

Police detain protesters inside Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Capitol Police stop protesters from entering

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2021.
Kevin Dietsch | Pool | Reuters
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2021.

View from outside the Capitol as police try to hold protesters at bay

Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images
Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Congressmen run for cover inside the Capitol

Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Capitol Police block the door to the House floor

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik | AP
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Members wear emergency gas masks as rioters storm the Capitol

People are seen in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik | AP
People are seen in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Members of Congress shelter in place

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik | AP
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

A protesters gains access to the Senate chamber

A protester dangled from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 6, 2021, in Washington.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
A protester dangled from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 6, 2021, in Washington.

Protesters take control of the Senate chamber

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.

A Trump supporter sits at the desk of Speaker Nancy Pelosi

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

Capitol Police try to gain control outside the Capitol

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez | AP
Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

Protesters walk freely inside the Capitol

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

A protester poses for a photo inside the Capitol

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Capitol Police clash with protesters trying to access the Capitol building

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
Stephanie Keith | Reuters
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.

A protester inside the Capitol building

A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A view of protesters outside the Capitol building

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.
Andrew Harnik | AP
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.

Trump supporters protesting outside the Capitol

Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Crowds arrive for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

A make-shift gallows seen in front of the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters look on

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather across from the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather across from the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Trump releases Twitter video asking protesters to go home

US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter, seen in an empty Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on January 6, 2020.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter, seen in an empty Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on January 6, 2020.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpWashingtonpolitics2020 ElectionsElections
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us