Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Speak Live to Senate Panel

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

Bill O'Leary | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for the first of a two-day trip to provide mandated updates on CARES Act funding.

Money Report

investing 6 hours ago

How This Family Survived 40 Countries Living Solely Off Bitcoin for Four Years

coronavirus 2 hours ago

The Pet Business Is Booming as Americans Spend More on Their Animals While They Work From Home

The $2.2 trillion rescue package has gone created a variety of programs aimed at helping the U.S. economy get through the coronavirus pandemic.

In prepared remarks, Powell said the Senate Finance Committee that the Fed's portion of the money has served as "a backstop to key credit markets and have helped restore the flow of credit from private lenders through normal channels."

However, Mnuchin has pulled the plug on many of the programs the Fed has used, and he said the unused funds would be better spent elsewhere.

Read more:
Powell stresses importance of lending programs, calls economic outlook 'extraordinarily uncertain'
Federal Reserve says key bank lending rate will be phased out by June 2023
Mnuchin says people are misunderstanding Fed funding decision, there's plenty of firepower left

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronaviruspoliticsEconomybreaking newsMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us