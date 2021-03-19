Why Tesla Faces an Uphill Battle in India

There's an electric vehicle revolution sweeping the world, but India is lagging behind.

Elon Musk has said that Tesla will enter India this year, though the details are still unclear. On Jan. 8, the company took its first step toward launching in the country, registering Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru. And the government has offered Tesla incentives to set up manufacturing there.

But it won't be easy for Tesla when it launches in India. The electric vehicle industry is in its infant stages there, lacking much of the infrastructure needed for widespread adoption. And the most popular vehicles are motorcycles, rickshaws and budget passenger cars.

