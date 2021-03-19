Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Why Tesla Faces an Uphill Battle in India

By Andrew Evers, CNBC

There's an electric vehicle revolution sweeping the world, but India is lagging behind.

Elon Musk has said that Tesla will enter India this year, though the details are still unclear. On Jan. 8, the company took its first step toward launching in the country, registering Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru. And the government has offered Tesla incentives to set up manufacturing there.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But it won't be easy for Tesla when it launches in India. The electric vehicle industry is in its infant stages there, lacking much of the infrastructure needed for widespread adoption. And the most popular vehicles are motorcycles, rickshaws and budget passenger cars.

Money Report

social media 5 mins ago

Chinese Military Reportedly Restricts Use of Tesla Cars Among Personnel

investing 21 mins ago

How to Trade Under-The-Radar Tech Stock Garmin on Way to Records, Trader Says

Watch the video to find out what Tesla will be up against in India. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyIndiaElon MuskAutosTesla Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us