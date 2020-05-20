Want to Be a Temperature Screener? Here Are Jobs Created by the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed almost every facet of American life, from how we work to how we consume, and in so doing destroyed millions of jobs.

Yet the virus has also also created a demand for new types of work. As companies consider how to bring their employees back into offices in the safest way possible, many are hiring temperature screeners and Covid-19 testers. With weddings and work meetings playing out over screens, there are openings for video platform support specialists.

“In past recessions, we’ve had growth in jobs for debt collectors and bankruptcy advisors,” said Julia Pollack, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter, a job marketplace. “Here we have a public health disaster that’s created a wide range of roles needed to contain the disease and increase the confidence of American consumers.”

At CNBC’s request, Pollack analyzed ZipRecruiters’ job listings for positions borne out of COVID-19. Here are eight that are likely to increase in popularity.

“Many of the jobs we’re seeing have risen pretty quickly, but they’re not nearly at the high point we expect,” Pollack said.

1. Contact tracers

Contact tracers will call people who might have contracted the virus to provide tips and try to arrange testing.

The work can typically be done from home, part-time or full-time, and pays up to $25 an hour.

2. Covid-19 testers

These workers will conduct swab tests at hospitals, nursing homes, factories and offices.

The positions will likely be filled by registered nurses and nursing assistants. The pay can be as high as $45 an hour. “These opportunities are open to many people who are willing to invest in the skills training,” Pollack said.

“And this will still be a growing job for quite a while as factories and companies reopen.”

3. Covid-19 caregivers

There’s a surge in demand for caregivers to tend to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who’ve contracted COVID-19. Of course, people will want to consider the risks to their own health of such work.

Wages typically go up to $25 an hour, and may require training and certification.

4. Temperature screeners

Airports. Sport stadiums. Restaurants. Schools. Companies. In the pandemic-era, all of these sites could have workers checking entrants’ temperatures.

Hourly pay can be up to $25.

5. Bylaw enforcement officer

Cities and towns are hiring officers, and people to assist officers, to follow up on complaints about people violating social distancing and other COVID-19 policies, Pollack said.

The work can pay up to $30 an hour.

6. Screen manufacturers and installers

Businesses and schools will need to install Plexiglas shields and dividers if they want to safely accept students, workers and customers.

As a result, there should be a high-demand for people who can make and set up the structures.

Wages can go up to $20 an hour.

7. Face mask sewers

People around the country could be wearing face masks for years, according to some predictions, and so the demand for the coverings will stick around too.

Pollack expects companies to welcome back their employees with logo-branded masks. They could also be sold at sporting events and concerts, she said.

Pay for people who can make the coverings can be as high as $18 an hour.

8. Zoom support specialists

As teachers adapt to virtual classrooms, and doctors perform exams via screen, there’s a growing need for video platform technical support.

“There’s a huge demand for people who can help facilitate video meetings,” Pollack said.

Hourly pay can go up to $25 an hour.

