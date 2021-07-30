Concerns Over Upcoming ‘Superspreader' Events in South Florida as Cases Spike

Mass gatherings. They happened last weekend at the Rolling Loud Music Festival and more are scheduled.

With Miami city leaders urging as many people as possible to fill Bayfront Park for tomorrow’s concentration for freedom for Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

"They were beat up," Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo said. "Hundreds sent to jail and they even took COVID on. I say to you, I think that we can surely go out there for them and also take on COVID."

Before tomorrow’s big concert, there’s baseball at Loan Depot Park, where the Marlins will host the New York Yankees, starting tonight and through the weekend.

Police are expecting some 30,000 people at each game.

COVID is spiking in Florida with hospitals cancelling visiting hours. Broward County schools is requiring everybody to wear masks when classes start next month and local governments are requiring masks inside their facilities.

"Hopefully people will start to exercise good judgment even though they are fatigued," Mayor Gelber said, "and even though they are probably rightfully angry that a lot of this is because a bunch of people just decided they did not want to get vaccinated to the detriment of themselves, and of course others."

Gelber has an issue with the way Florida’s governor is handling the spike in covid and he wrote him a letter, not mincing words.