Multi-vehicle crash in Florida's Turnpike northbound leaves one dead and two injured

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday morning that left one person dead and all lanes heading northbound on the Florida's Turnpike closed.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) spokesperson Lieutenant Indiana Miranda, a 29-year-old man from Miami succumbed to his injuries after the crash.

The man's 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Red SUV was stopped in the inside center lane of Florida’s Turnpike northbound, north of Sunrise Boulevard, when a 2016 Toyota Corolla Silver Sedan driven by a 30-year-old man, also from Miami, hit it from behind.

The 30-year-old man suffered incapacitating injuries, according to the crash report.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A third vehicle, a 2022 GM C Terrain, driven by a 35-year-old woman from New York, did not have enough time to react to the SUV entering the outside center lane and crashed.

The 35-year-old woman only suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows the three vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

All lanes heading northbound on the Florida's Turnpike were closed for hours as FHP conducted its investigation.

The family of the 29-year-old has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.