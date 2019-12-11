vaping

Second Vaping-Related Death Reported in Florida

The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September

The Florida Department of Health says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday that the department also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases.

No further information was released about the Florida death. The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September.

As of Dec. 3, nearly 2,300 cases of vaping-associated illnesses and 48 deaths were reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A type f of mostly counterfeit THC-containing products has been the most commonly-reported product used by those who fell ill in the Northeast and South, according to the most recent analysis by the CDC.

