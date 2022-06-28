South Florida Hospitals First to Use FDA-Approved Surgical Robot to Assist in Procedure

Two South Florida hospitals announced Tuesday they have successfully completed surgical procedures using the first and only FDA-approved surgical robot with human-shaped arms.

Hominis® Surgical System also has wrist, elbow, and shoulder joints that have high dexterity and articulation, Memic Innovative Surgery said in a news release. It is meant to replicate a surgeon's arm movements and capabilities.

The robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy was performed through a joint operation by HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial.

“It is very encouraging to see the first two U.S. commercial sites actively performing benign gynecological procedures using our Hominis System and we are grateful for their support,” said Dvir Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Memic. “Hominis is well-positioned as a disruptive technology that will transform the way surgeons perform minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures. We look forward to its continued use in the South Florida region and widespread adoption as we work to expand across the U.S. and worldwide.”

The robot is said to be able to reach through different areas of the body that prior robotic technology had not been able to. Due to this breakthrough, surgeons are able to perform gynecological procedures using the transvaginal approach.

Research shows this procedure "offers less pain, faster recovery time, reduced infection rate, and virtually no visible scarring," according to the news release.

“We are proud to be the first healthcare system in the U.S. to perform a surgical procedure using the Hominis System. We now have technology that can help us do robotic surgery through a very novel vaginal approach," said Dr. Ricardo E. Estape, a practicing gynecologic oncologist at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and director of HCA Healthcare’s Institute for Gynecologic Oncology.

Hominis® Surgical System comes from Memic Innovative Surgery, a medical device company that looks to transform surgeries using surgical robotic technology.

Memic is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has a subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale.