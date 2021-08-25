J&J Says COVID Booster Shot Shows ‘Rapid and Robust' Antibody Increase

Johnson & Johnson's says a study shows a booster shot of its vaccine provides a rapid and robust increase in COVID-19 antibodies. These results are coming in ahead of J&J's two-dose vaccine trial.

The White House is dialing up the pressure, calling on private employers to mandate vaccines after the FDA fully approved Pfizer's vaccine.

"We have to look at all tools and try to get as many people vaccinated as possible," Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House Vaccinations Coordinator said.

While vaccines are not yet mandated by the White House,

"We at the federal government, we are leading by example, that's why you will see folks working at Veteran Affairs or HHS at certain locations are required to get the vaccine," Dr. Choucair said.

On the other hand, Governor Ron DeSantis has been vocal about opposing mask and vaccine mandates. In April, he signed an executive order banning vaccine passports.

Wednesday, the governor opened yet another monoclonal antibody treatment site in The Villages.

"You do have people testing positive, most of it is mild," DeSantis said. "The people that progress to hospital admission had not been vaccinated prior. It is also the case that 90% of them didn't get monoclonal treatment either."

A new report from the CDC also found that unvaccinated people are almost five times more like to be infected with COVID-19 and over 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.

"You look at the overwhelming majority of people at hospitals today, they are unvaccinated," Choucair said. "You look at the majority who are dying of COVID-19 today, by far they are unvaccinated."