1 Dead, 1 Injured After Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Pedestrians on 1-95: FHP

Police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning that killed one pedestrian and left another injured on the side of I-95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a box truck that was traveling southbound on I-95 ran out of gas, and the driver and two passengers walked to a nearby gas station.

When they returned to the truck, at about 3:15 a.m., the driver of the box truck and one of the passengers were struck by a dark colored sedan that had been traveling in the right lane, FHP said.

The driver of the box truck, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, a 43-year-old man, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in serious condition.

Authorities are now searching for the driver of the dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates.