1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash on Palmetto Expressway

A multi-vehicle crash on the Palmetto Expressway killed one man and sent two other people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto near Coral Way, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials said a Honda SUV lost control and collided with a barrier wall. The SUV swerved to the right and later collided with a wall on the right side of the roadway.

A Volkswagen sedan slowed down to assist, but it was struck by a GMC SUV.

The driver of the GMC, an adult male, died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, an adult female, was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.