1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in North Lauderdale: BSO

A shooting in North Lauderdale left two victims in the hospital and one man dead on early Sunday morning.

According to statement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at around 3:41 a.m. about a shooting near 5200 block of North State Road 7 near Player's Sports Bar and Grill.

Detectives say that after an investigation they learned that all three shooting victims had transported themselves to 2 local area hospitals and that one of the victims had been declared dead by emergency personnel.

The other two men received treatment for injuries listed as non-life-threatening, according to the statement.

BSO Homicide Units are currently investigating the cause of this shooting and ask anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

