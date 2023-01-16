1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Quadruple Shooting in Homestead

A quadruple shooting Sunday afternoon in a Homestead neighborhood left one man dead and sent three other victims to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 6th Street.

Officers arrived after a Shot Spotter alert led them to a home in the area and they found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man, who was not identified, died at the scene. The other three victims, who also were not identified, were taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene and police have not released details on them at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.