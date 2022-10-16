1 Dead, 4 Other Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Miami

The Miami Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and four others injured Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred Friday night just before 9 p.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 17th Street and involved at least three vehicles, police said.

On the scene officers found a man who was unconscious. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center along with four other people involved in the crash.

Authorities told NBC 6 the man had been suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash and the shooting that injured that person.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.