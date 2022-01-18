1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Shootout Between Bar Customer, Security in NW Miami-Dade

A man was killed and four other people were injured after a dispute at a northwest Miami-Dade bar ended in a shootout early Tuesday, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police officials, the man was kicked out of the Chicagoan bar in the 10700 block of Northwest 7th Street after he allegedly assaulted his female companion.

Police had initially said he'd been escorted out after refusing to pay his bill but officials said further investigation found that wasn't the case.

The man returned around midnight, parked his car in the middle of the street, and starting shooting at one of the security guards in front of the building.

The guard and another guard returned fire, killing the man at the scene. One of the security guards was also shot and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Three female customers were also injured in the gunfire. Two were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while the third was just grazed.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved in the incident.

Detectives were at the scene throughout the morning Tuesday, where a black Cadillac was seen with several evidence markers around it.

No other information was immediately known.

