1 dead, 5 injured after shots fired in Boynton Beach: Police

Boynton Beach Police early Sunday responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 Block of Northeast Second Street

By Julian Quintana

Several people were transported to the hospital and one man was killed after shots were fired in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

Boynton Beach Police early Sunday morning responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 Block of Northeast Second Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A sixth victim, police said, transported himself to an emergency center.

According to police, the shooting occurred after two people got into an altercation during a gathering.

One of the victims who was transported to the hospital, succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Davon Wood who lived in Fort Lauderdale.

Four of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one currently remains in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

