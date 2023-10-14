1 dead in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Fort Lauderdale Police Deparment Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, witnesses heard a shooting at 1400 NW 3rd court at around 2:42 AM on Saturday.

Police confirmed that when they arrived they found a male in front of residence with gunshout wounds, and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses saw the suspect run away on foot.

No suspect is currently in custody as the investigation continues, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to reach out with Fort Lauderdale Police Department.