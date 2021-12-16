Broward County

1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Domestic-Related Shooting in Hollywood

By NBC 6

NBC 6

One person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a domestic-related shooting at an apartment building in Hollywood Thursday.

The shooting was reported in the 4800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Police officials confirmed the shooting was domestic-related but haven't given any other details on the victim and suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

