1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Domestic-Related Shooting in Hollywood

One person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a domestic-related shooting at an apartment building in Hollywood Thursday.
The shooting was reported in the 4800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.
Hollywood Police officials confirmed the shooting was domestic-related but haven't given any other details on the victim and suspect.
No other information was immediately known.
Local
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.