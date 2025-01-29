Man shot multiple times during possible road-rage incident in West Little River

One person was transported to the hospital after his vehicle was shot at during a possible road-rage incident in West Little River Wednesday morning, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation on the roadway between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in shots being fired around 8 a.m.

Deputies said the victim ended up at a gas station on Northwest 27th Avenue, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. His condition and identity weren't released.

Deputies have not released a description of the subject or their vehicle.

A second police scene was outside a restaurant and lounge where investigators believe the incident may have started.

Resident Gina Hernandez said she saw the victim after he'd been shot and called for help.

"As I get closer to them to see what’s going on, I see the guy bleeding. He’s bleeding everywhere, like dripping blood," Hernandez said.

Witness Justin Ceus said he was going to work when he heard gunshots and saw people in cars shooting at each other.

"I seen somebody shooting out of their car to another car," Ceus said. "It happened so fast, I was just trying to get out of the way."

Ceus said he saw the cars speed off moments later.

"I was just in awe, it was just a regular Wednesday morning," he said. "Just very unfortunate, something to happen like this on a Wednesday, what if kids were going to school, bystanders going to work?"

This is developing story.